Two Maine men sustain serious injuries after Stockholm crash

Two Maine men sustained serious injuries after a crash in Stockholm.

Authorities say around 3 Friday afternoon they were called to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Route 161 and Lake Street in Stockholm.

Police say 59-year-old David Wakana of Caribou was riding a bicycle on Route 161 when they say he signaled to turn onto Lake Street.

Officials say 64-year-old Jeffrey Gregory of Naples, was following behind Wakana on his motorcycle when he tried to pass Wakana on the right and struck Wakana's bike.

We're told Gregory went off the road and into a ditch.

Police say both Wakana and Gregory were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.