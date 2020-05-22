Two Maine high school seniors named 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars

A Hermon student is officially named a 2020 Presidential Scholar.

Neily Raymond is one of two students in our state to be recognized as being among the nation's most distinguished graduating seniors.

Falmouth's John Wahlig III also received this honor.

“It is my privilege to congratulate the Presidential Scholars Class of 2020 on their outstanding academic achievement, community service, and leadership,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. “These exemplary young people have excelled inside the classroom and out. And, while they are facing unprecedented challenges as they graduate from high school into a world that looks much different than it did just a few months ago, their determination, resilience, and commitment to excellence will serve them well as they pursue their next steps.”

Officials say the scholars are chosen based on their accomplishments, community service, and leadership in school and the community.

Neily and John were chosen from a field of more than 5,600 candidates across the country.

A complete list of 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars is available at http://www.ed.gov/psp.