Maine is well-known for its many great craft breweries.

Now two have been ranked among the best in the world.

Ratebeer.com released its list of the top 100 brewers in the world.

Freeport-based Maine Beer Company was ranked 26th on the list.

Portland-based Allagash Brewing Company sits in 34th position.

Vermont-based Hill Farmstead Brewery came out on top.