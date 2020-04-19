Two Mainers honor veterans and first responders with virtual Tough Ruck

An annual event that would normally have a crowd of hundreds, is limited this year to two dedicated ruckers.

This year's Tough Ruck, a marathon length walk to honor our service men and women and first responders, was held virtually.

Facebook live updates could be viewed as they made their way up along the Penobscot River.

But this isn't just any simple walk...

"With a weighted pack representing the weight of a fallen soldier, weight of a fallen brother. In my case I'm using a firefighter, self contained breathing apparatus. With the 344 names of the FDNY members who were killed on September 11th," said Anthony Liberatore, an organizer of Sunday's event, and a former firefighter.

"From 1880 our agency started, in the course of our duties we've lost 15 men. In various hunting related accidents to aircraft accidents and in representing them today. Carrying their burden and representing them as a Maine Game Warden," said Jonathan Parker, a Maine State Game Warden.

Both ruckers today are doing it to benefit the families of those who serve as well.

Family, friends and others sponsored them today and have raised thousands for the Military Friends Foundation.

Who help the families of fallen soldiers.

"It's all about giving back to the men and women who serve our country and have served our country and it goes to the charity that ends up going to their families," said Parker.

"We're still going to remember the fallen even though we can't gather in a group. We'll do it again in September but for all my sponsors, I'm doing it today cause this is what I promised them," said Liberatore.