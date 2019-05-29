Two Holden businesses robbed overnight

Two Holden businesses were robbed overnight.

Holden Police say they got the call for the first robbery around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning and the second shortly thereafter.

They say there was also a vehicle theft related to the robberies but the car has since been recovered.

Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley says, "There's a lot of police activity, like police cars and things like that but those things are completely related to the two burglaries and the theft of the vehicle we are investigating. There is no public safety issue at this moment."

Police aren't releasing any other information at this time.