Two Hancock County residents charged with trafficking

Tow Hancock County residents were in an Ellsworth courtroom Thursday facing drug charges.

32-year-old William Smeal and his girlfriend 21-year-old Savanna Adams are charged with aggravated trafficking in heroin.

Drug agents say they found more than $50,000 worth of heroin hidden inside a vehicle the two were driving into the state.

Police say the pair intended to sell the drugs in Hancock and Washington Counties.

Smeal is being held on $50,000 bail, bail for Adams $20,000.