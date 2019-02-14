Two Hancock County residents charged with trafficking

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Tow Hancock County residents were in an Ellsworth courtroom Thursday facing drug charges.
32-year-old William Smeal and his girlfriend 21-year-old Savanna Adams are charged with aggravated trafficking in heroin.
Drug agents say they found more than $50,000 worth of heroin hidden inside a vehicle the two were driving into the state.
Police say the pair intended to sell the drugs in Hancock and Washington Counties.
Smeal is being held on $50,000 bail, bail for Adams $20,000.