Two Farmington firefighters remain hospitalized but improving, LEAP worker still critical

Another Farmington firefighter will be welcomed home Monday night.

A procession will escort firefighter Theodore Baxter back to his fire station- a place he has not been able to be since being injured last Monday in the blast at the local LEAP, Incorporated building.

His son, Captain Scott Baxter, is also among the injured.

Captain Baxter has been upgraded to serious condition at Maine Medical Center.

And Fire Chief Terry Bell is now listed in fair condition.

Both men were in critical condition just yesterday.

LEAP's maintenance manager Larry Lord is credited with saving his co-workers before the deadly explosion that claimed the life of Farmington Fire Captain Michael Bell.

Lord remains in critical condition at Mass General Hospital in Boston with burns to more than half of his body.

