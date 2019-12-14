Two County schools experience flu outbreaks

Flu season is underway, especially in Aroostook County.

Photo Source: MGN

Officials say the flu is hitting hard in the Washburn school system.

Principal Larry Worcester says grades k through 12 are experiencing a high number of students absent.

Northern Light AR Gould hospital has seen some cases as well.

Julie Tutt, Manager of Quality and Infection Prevention at Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital, said, "Between the walk-in clinic and our primary care clinics and here in the ED. We've roughly seen about fifteen cases. We've only had one hospitalized with influenza so far this season. So we're seeing actually strain A and strain B, which is unusual because you typically don't see strain B until the end of flu season."

Tutt says while she hasn't heard how effective the flu vaccine is yet this season, it will help lessen the symptoms if you do contract influenza.

She reminds folks to wash their hands, cough or sneeze into their arm and stay home if they are feeling sick, to help prevent the flu from spreading.