Two Central Maine childcare centers partner together for expanded care

Two Central Maine childcare centers are working together to continue important early care and educational programs.

Maine Children's Home for Little Wanderers in Waterville has had issues over the past few years finding teachers and other caregiving staff to provide families with childcare.

By forming a partnership with Bright Beginnings Learning Center in Benton, they hope to continue to grow their classes and continue childcare for up to 50 kids.

"We have had to deeply subsidize this program for many years. And so there's a real risk that is we didn't have a strong partnership to move forward, that you know we didn't want to see the situation that we would have to close the doors and see the community lose quality childcare all together," said Rick Dorian of Maine Children's Home for Little Wanderers.

For more information on the changes and the programs provided, you can visit mainechildrenshome.org.