The two men accused of murdering a Bangor man and setting his house on fire pleaded not guilty today.

30-year-old Joseph Johnson of Old Town and 40-year-old Cote Choneska of Veazie are charged with Murder and Arson.

Police say they killed 59-year-old Berton Conley on November 1st and then set a fire inside his home on Essex Street.

Their next court appearance has not yet been set.