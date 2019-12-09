Two Bangor area organizations are making sure no child is left without a Christmas gift

Two different organizations need your help making sure kids in the Bangor area receive gifts for the holidays.

The Salvation Army and Penquis are working to make sure no kid is left without a gift.

The Salvation Army's Angel Tree toy drive is simple.

Go to one of their multiple toy drive locations.

Pick a tag with a child's name off the tree.

Buy the gift written on the tag, and return both the gift and tag to the original location.

"Help us give more than a thousand children of the greater Bangor area a wonderful Christmas morning. It just means so much to us. You know we know that this time of year can be very stressful for parents and for me personally it's one of my favorite programs because it's amazing that community members would buy a gift for a child that they don't know just to make sure that their Christmas morning is as wonderful as their own families," said Rebecca Kirk of the Salvation Army.

Penquis has streamlined the gift giving service with their website Christmasisforkids.org.

"So you go on the website and you can look for a child to search. You can search by town, you can search by age, you can search by the partnering agency. We have over 13 different programs and agency's that participate. We started with 1064 kids on the website and were down to 577 kids left still waiting to be sponsored," said Renae Muskatell of Penquis.

The deadline to give is December 18th.