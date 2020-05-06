Two Bangor ICU nurses talk about caring for COVID-19 patients, love of nursing

Saying "thank you" just doesn't seem like it's enough to fully express the appreciation felt for our nurses right now.

We spoke with two nurses who work in intensive care units in Bangor about what the last couple of months have been like for them.

They've definitely seen the community show their support.

"It has definitely a different world of nursing. We have some staff that are scared, fearful of bringing it home to their family. Which, is understandable," said Shane Frost, RN at St. Joseph Hospital.

"I think it was very somber early on but things seem to be really looking up for us right now. I think a lot of us are just leaning into the situation and getting by the best we can and God forbid we haven't lost our humor just yet," said Nick Turner, RN at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Shane Frost and Nick Turner both work in ICUs in hospitals in Bangor and care for those infected with the coronavirus--a job they're both proud to do.

"It doesn't ever make me question if I should've been a nurse. Or, do I want to go to work. I want to go to work every day," said Frost.

"These patients are very, very sick. They're often times on ventilators, we are just doing our best to keep them oxygenated and keep their fevers down," said Turner.

"Now it's even more so much these patients can't have their families come in so you're really trying to get that extra compassion to the family on the phone and the patient in the room," said Frost.

"We are nurses. We signed up for this. As long as we are given the proper PPE and the adequate training I think all of us feel very safe in our hospitals doing an amazing job of getting the PPE to us," said Turner.

Health Care Heroes even if they don't think so.

"There are heroes everywhere people that work in grocery stores, banks that have to go to work every day," said Frost.

"We do the best work that we can it's just too big of word. We're just doing our job and I'm very proud to do what I do. I'm just so proud of our entire team and everyone who calls himself a nurse in the country and around the world," said Turner.

They have advice for us all:

Shane says to wash your hands, keep your distance and try not to worry. Know if you do get sick they are prepared.

Nick says although it may feel like it this will last forever. Just keep your head down, stay safe and we'll all have one big party once this is over.