Two Augusta breweries raise funds for Kennebec Valley Humane Society

Cushnoc Brewing Company and Circa 1885 joined forces to host Picklebacks for Pets.

A fundraising event held at the Cushnoc location to encourage donations to the Kennebec Valley Humane Society.

"So we are asking for a suggested donation of $5 to enter. There's raffle tickets for purchase. And all of that is going directly to the humane society. They use that for there animals directly, they feed them, they give them medical care they spay and neuter. And then they also help with doing low cost vaccination clinics throughout the area too. So they really are a great resource for this community and for the animals in this community," said Katie Smith, owner of Circa 1885.

The event lasted all Sunday afternoon and included live music, games and raffles to benefit the Humane Society.

