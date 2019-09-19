Two women making bracelets to benefit the victims of Farmington explosion

Two women from Norridgewock are making bracelets to benefit the victims of Monday's explosion in Farmington.

It's not the first time Brandi Ireland and Sheena Boone have created bracelets to help.

They sold bracelets for the families of Corporal Eugene Cole and State Police Detective Ben Campbell who both died in the line of duty.

Each of the newest bracelets has seven red beads and one white bead.

The red beads are for Captain Michael Bell, who was killed in the explosion, and the six firefighters injured in the blast.

The white bead is for Larry Lord, the Leap Incorporated employee who evacuated the building before it exploded.

He was critically injured.

The bracelets cost $6 with all money going to the victims.

To get one, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope with payment to:

Brandi Ireland

271 Madison Road

Norridgewock, Maine 04957.

