Starting Monday, Turkey hunting begins in Maine.

The full hunting season is from April 29th to June first.

Hunters can collect two bearded wild turkeys in wildlife districts seven and nine through 29.

All other districts may take up to two turkeys but, one must come from a district with a two bird limit.

No dogs can be used in any manner while hunting turkeys during the spring season.

Hunting hours begin a half hour before sunrise and end a half hour after sunset.