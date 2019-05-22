Tuesday was Emergency Services Responders Day in Pittsfield

It was Emergency Services Responders Day in Pittsfield on Tuesday, which gave kids a chance to learn about jobs involving a badge.

And for some it was an inspiration for the kids to find out who can wear that badge and do the job.

<"It's thanking you for protecting us, saving lives, coming today, for everything."

"Today is a day of saying thank you to our EMS people."

'Thank you very much, nice to meet you today."

"Nice to meet you."

'I think it's very important for the kids to be able to have a connection with the officers, and with the firefighters, and all the EMS that are here, so that kids understand that they are just everyday people."

"We have Border Patrol..."

"You're all under arrest!"

"Hey, you can't open the door, can ya?"

"We have the Maine Warden Service here, they brought their trailer, and that's been a big hit."

"A lynx"

"We have all the local departments, fire departments, police departments, ambulances, sheriffs offices. Everybody's here. Smokey has been a big hit and he's doing a great job, and we're having a lot of fun having him here today."

"3,4, and Zachary is 5..."

"It's very important for the kids to see the inside of the vehicle and feel comfortable about what the inside of the vehicle would look like."

"And they get to see you in this environment instead of sitting in the backseat of a car that's been in an accident and they're scared."

"So you wouldn't be afraid?" "No!"

"How come?" "Because we already know 'em."

"What did you like the best?" "What I like the best about the day is boats."

"Seeing the canine."

"The cop cars because you got to make the sirens."

"I like the best when I got to be locked up in the back."

"I loved it!"

"Because we got to see all this cool stuff and I never saw this much stuff and cars.">