Tubing will officially open on Hermon Mountain tomorrow

Some popular winter fun returns to Hermon tomorrow.

Tubing starts up, again, at Hermon Mountain.

Owner Bill Whitcomb says the conditions on the mountain are great.

This one-two punch of snow will only add to that.

The mountain's expected to be busy with February school break almost here.

"The big difference this year has been the humidity. The humidity has been crazy all year which makes it hard to make snow. You get a really good, cold night, the humidity is way high and it's just difficult. We've soldiered through and here we are, we opened up the third week of December and haven't looked back" said Owner Bill Whitcomb.

You can check conditions by visiting skihermonmountain.com.