Trump's Senior Advisor files for Maine 2020 ballot

President Trump's Senior Advisor, Mercedes Schlapp, was in Augusta today.

She was helping file the paperwork for the President to appear on the Maine 2020 ballot.

The Maine GOP brought along boxes with thousands of signatures of Mainers who support his re-election.

Schlapp also spoke to how important the state of Maine is to Trump's campaign.

"Were going to be investing resources in Maine, something we didn't do in 2016. But now, we're ready. We have seven staffers right now here in Maine, and we're going to keep growing that number," said Schlaap.

Trump earned one electoral vote from Maine in 2016.