Trump visit has positive effects on Guilford businesses

The town of Guilford received a lot of publicity when President Trump visited last Friday.

Local businesses saw increased sales and new customers from the thousands who flooded into the area.

The town manager tells us the municipal website received more traffic in one day than in its entire existence.

She says overall, the effect of the visit was very positive.

Johanna Turner, Guilford Town Manager, said, "We had a crew show up on Saturday to clean up, and it wasn't needed. This town was left immaculate."

"We got to see a lot more new faces, new customers. It gave our deli a chance to grow, try different products that we've been wanting to try," Eli Dunfee, Co-owner, Whitney's Market, added.

Eric Curtis, Manager, Guilford Triangle Service, said, "We had tremendous support of outside people who had never been to Guilford before and really liked the town."

Paul Zimmerman, co-owner of Guilford's Red Maple Inn expressed frustration that Governor Mills' restrictions on businesses due to the pandemic limited the economic impact of the President's visit.