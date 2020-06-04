Trump visit grounds aircraft across much of the state

President Trump's visit to Guilford tomorrow will affect aviation in the state.

No-fly zones and flight restrictions will be in effect tomorrow from 12:30 to 1:30 and 3:15 to 6:30.

Flight restrictions are in effect from Bar Harbor airport to the southern half of Moosehead Lake.

Roger Currier of Currier's Flying Service in Greenville says their operations will be impacted.

"For the most part it kind of shuts it down. In the area where we are up here you can get around it legally by filing a flight plan."

The president is expected to leave the state again by the evening.