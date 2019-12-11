Trump supporters rally outside Congressman Golden's office

President Trump supporters rallied in downtown Bangor Wednesday.

About 50 people gathered with signs and flags outside of Congressman Jared Golden's office in an effort to influence him to vote against impeachment.

The Republican National Committee and Maine Republican Party organized the demonstration.

It's part of the "Stop the Madness" campaign, a series of protests throughout the nation in support of the Trump Administration.

Demonstrators say the goal of the protest is to convince Golden, a democrat, that a vote in favor of impeachment would be against the wishes of his constituents.

Nina McLaughlin, RNC Spokesperson says, "Maine's 2nd Congressional District overwhelmingly supported president Trump. We gave him an electoral vote up here. And Jared Golden is supporting the impeachment witchhunt. He's going against the will of his district. Stop the madness and get back to work for the people of Maine."

This protest comes as the House Judiciary Committee is expected to begin debate on two articles of impeachment committee democrats have drafted.