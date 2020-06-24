Trump signs executive order designed to help Maine lobster industry

President Donald Trump is directing the Department of Agriculture to provide U.S. lobster fishermen with financial assistance to make up for lost income from Chinese tariffs.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro tells reporters that Trump signed a memorandum Wednesday calling on the agency to make subsidies available to the lobster industry like those given to soybean and other agricultural growers.

Navarro says Trump is also directing the U.S. trade representative to report by July 15 on whether China is beginning to comply with $150 million in lobster purchase commitments under the “phase one” agreement signed by the president earlier this year.