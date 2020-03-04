Trump runs unopposed, wins Maine's primary

There was little drama in the Super Tuesday Republican presidential primary in Maine.

President Donald Trump ran unopposed on the ballot and won Maine's primary.

The Secretary of State's Office will be tabulating both primaries and the referendum question and will release the official results within 20 days, as always, per Maine law.

Maine is an important state for the president.

Trump won Maine's 2nd Congressional District in the 2016 general election and took one of the state's four electoral college votes.