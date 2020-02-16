Trump looks to rev up his base at Daytona 500

President Donald Trump is looking to rev up his appeal with NASCAR fans, who are a key voting demographic, when he takes in the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

NASCAR drivers may drive toward the left on their trip around the oval racetrack, but their fans lean right, which helps explain the regularity with which GOP presidents have made their way to the track.

Trump will be the second sitting president to attend the race. George W. Bush was the first. Like Trump, he also attended the race during a presidential election year.

Both Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush visited the track, but during races other than the Daytona 500.

Trump’s dip into sports has been mixed. He was booed at the World Series in Washington, but cheered at the Army-Navy game and the national championship game between Clemson and LSU.

He’s expected to be warmly received at the Daytona 500.

