Trump administration makes changes to endangered species act

Maine environmentalists are blasting Trump administration changes to the endangered species act.

It will end "blanket protections" for animals deemed threatened and require the economic cost of protecting them to be considered.

The "Natural Resources Council of Maine" says the rollback "will undermine the conservation of threatened and endangered species...."

and "Maine Audubon" calls this "a death sentence for....vulnerable wildlife."

11 species in Maine are listed as endangered, including the piping plover and the leatherback sea turtle.

