True North Theatre in Orono presents 'The Odd Couple'

True North Theatre invites you to join in the weekly poker game of Oscar Madison as “The Odd Couple,” written by Neil Simon and directed by Angela Bonacasa.

“The Odd Couple” will be performed at the Cyrus Pavilion Theatre. They're located at 6 Sebago Road in Orono.

Performances run January 10-12 and 17-19. (Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 7pm, and Sundays at 2pm)

Tickets are $15 and will be available at the door (cash only), as well as online at https://theoddcoupleTNT.bpt.me.