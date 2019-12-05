Truckers make Columbia Falls driver's lounge annual tradition

What started as a single trip by a Harrington man to bring wreaths to the graves of veterans at Arlington National Cemetery has created countless stories of giving back over the years.

With it came a place in Columbia Falls where Wreaths Across America volunteers from all over the country meet every year.

The Driver's Lounge.

"Home. Feels like home here," said J.D. Walker.

Walker is one of the many truckers that make their way to Columbia Falls each year to do their part to honor our veterans through Wreaths Across America. Not only is he a veteran, he's also a Gold Star Father. He lost his son, Jefferey, in 2007.

"I do this in his honor and all the other men and women that have sacrificed," said Walker.

Truckers meet here to pick up the wreaths they'll deliver to be laid on the graves of veterans at Arlington National Cemetery. It's no wonder the folks involved have become bonded.

"This is my second family. That's how I see it," said Walker.

The Driver's Lounge is a place to relax, have some coffee, and to eat, which they take very seriously.

"I keep trying to tell people that until you come and see for yourselves, it's hard to try and describe the impact that it makes on you," said Mike Blessing, Operating Manager for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods has been providing the meals for years now and this team.

"Love in every bite," said Blessing.

Kenny Elbe and his daughter, Delia, love feeding folks here each year.

"We need to respect them honor and remember them. And teach the youth about them," said Elbe.

Which he's doing with his kids, including Delia, who was chosen two years ago to lay the wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Solider when Wreaths Across America learned she raised enough money to have wreaths placed at every veteran's grave at a cemetery in her town in Pennsylvania.

"It's something that I'll never forget. She'll never forget," said Elbe.

"It's was indescribable to be down there," said Delia.

For Delia and everyone else here, it's all about the veterans.

"We remember them, we honor them, and we teach the younger people about them," said Delia.