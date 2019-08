A Perry man suffered minor injuries Wednesday night when his truck went off the road and struck a building in New Vineyard.

Authorities say 39-year-old Ervins Bubier was traveling south on Route 27 just before 8:00 p.m. when the truck he was driving hydroplaned, left the roadway, and struck the Maine Wood Turning building.

Bubier was treated for his injuries on scene.

Police say speed and weather appear to be the leading cause of the crash.