Truck drivers share concerns during COVID-19 pandemic

While some are able to hunker down and self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic, others like truckers are still working.

Christopher Cyr is the Director of Risk Management for R.F. Chamberland. He says they haul general freight, refrigerated products, and flatbeds to haul materials like lumber.

The truckers haul products nationwide and in Canada, and right now they're concerned about what they might bring home to their families.

“Our truckers are family people,” said Cyr. “They all have loved ones at ones that they're concerned about and for them to get in that truck every week and leave their loved ones for a week 10 days at a time while they go out and do their job to support their families. It’s very difficult for them especially now in light of the environment. They're working and it's dangerous, and so it takes a tremendous amount of courage and selflessness for these drivers to continue servicing the American people delivering their goods- and delivering this freight in light of everything going on and their families that they're concerned about back home. “

In order for everyone to get needed supplies, truckers are even heading into areas considered high risk or hot spots.

“We're hauling more freight than ever trying to keep up with the American public's demand and that includes servicing all these areas that you're hearing about that have high numbers of the virus we still have to service those areas,” Cyr explained. “Our drivers basically are on the front lines of this virus in that way that they have to go into those environments every day to deliver freight.”

Cyr adds that truckers are having a hard time finding areas to stop because restaurants and rest areas are closed.

“Many states are taking unprecedented actions of closing down their rest areas and closing off access to restrooms for these truck drivers and then they get to their shipper or receiver where they load or unload, and now they're restricting truck drivers access to restrooms as well. Everyone's afraid and so our drivers are increasingly being restricted access to purchasing food and to rest areas and to service plazas and to restrooms. It's making very difficult for our drivers to be able to do what they need to do on the road when they don't have any access to food or restrooms or just basic services,” said Cyr.

Cyr adds that he has been sending out directives to their fleet on a daily basis on practices to keep the drivers safe.

