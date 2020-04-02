Truck driver's request for a new trial denied by Knox County judge

A truck driver from Virginia convicted of causing a deadly crash in Knox County in 2016 has been denied a new trial.

We had previously reported that 57-year-old Randall Weddle, Jr. was from Tennessee, but new information acquired by Village Soup shows when Weddle's license was suspended in Virginia for drunk driving, he went across the state line to get a license in Tennessee.

Two people were killed when Weddle crashed his loaded lumber truck on Route 17 in Washington.

He's serving a 25 year prison sentence.

In January, Maine's Supreme Court denied an appeal from Weddle.

The justices also ruled the state law that allows for blood samples to be taken at fatal crash scenes violates the fourth amendment.

