Maine State Trooper severely injured after being hit by fleeing driver

Maine State Police say one of their troopers was hit by a man and severely injured during a high-speed chase.

According to officials, the chase began in Waterville and ended on Route 3 in China Sunday afternoon.

Both men, Trooper Mickael Nunez, and the driver of the fleeing car, 53-year-old Robert Belmain, are being treated for injuries at MaineGeneral in Augusta.

Officials say that Nunez was setting up spike strips to deflate Belmain's tires before being struck by his vehicle. Nunez attempted to retreat away from the vehicle along Route 3, near the Family Dollar store. Nunez is being treated for a severe broken leg and officials say he is in stable condition.