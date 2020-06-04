Trooper (and friends) jumping off a bridge for a good cause

If all your friends were jumping off a bridge, does that mean you would too? A Maine State Trooper says yes, and for a good cause.

Trooper David A. Barnard took a photo of some kids jumping from the bridge between Princeton and Indian township, and challenged fellow law enforcement and first responders to do the same.

Members from several departments and dozens of other adults have said “yes” pledging to jump off the bridge with Barnard, and have attached a food drive to jump as well.

It’s not a requirement, but the idea is that anyone who wants to jump bring a food donation for collection at the bridge.

“I said, ‘who’s with me? You wanna go jump off the bridge, and we’ll show kids you don’t ever have to completely grow up? You can still have fun and interact?’ I got a lot of good response and people just started sharing it, so hopefully we get a good turnout.”

Barnard said he will be jumping in full uniform- minus the boots- and expects jumpers from other departments will be as well.