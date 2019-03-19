Trista Reynolds granted 60 more days to find father of missing toddler

A judge has given Trista Reynolds an additional 60 days to find the father of her daughter who disappeared eight years ago.

Ayla Reynold's grandfather has confirmed the court ruling to TV5.

The 20-month-old went missing from the home of Justin DiPietro in Waterville.

A judge declared Ayla legally dead in 2017.

Trista Reynolds has blamed DiPietro for their daughter's death.

His last known address was in California.

Last year, Trista Reynolds filed a wrongful death lawsuit against DiPietro, but they have not been able to find him to serve him with legal papers.

The deadline for that had expired, but today's ruling will extend it.