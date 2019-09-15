Triple Stack Road Races gets Belfast moving

Walkers and running alike took off in Belfast Sunday morning.

Waldo County YMCA hosted its Triple Stack Road Races as part of the 2019 Run Belfast Series.

Racers could take part in three races, from the 1-mile walk/run for families and kids to the 5 and 10k runs.

Awards were given to racers following the 10k.

"Well, we've had these races in the past, and we used to hold the Kids Mile Run on a whole separate day,” says Tamera Blades, the wellness coordinator at the YMCA. “And a couple of years ago, we were like, "Let's make it a little bit more of a whole family-oriented day, so let's move them all to happening on the same day."

It was a busy day full of fitness and family fun.

