Two of Maine's tribal communities are receiving federal funding to help with affordable housing

The Aroostook Band of Micmacs were awarded $900,000.

Those funds will be used to make repairs to low-and-moderate income homes.

The Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians has also been granted $900,000 to use for the expansion of a community center.

That center will allow for the tribe to add a Boys and Girls Club, Head Start programs, and other social activities for residents.