Trial underway for Monroe business owner charged with stealing thousands from homeowner

The trial for the owner of a heating and cooling business out of Monroe is underway in Belfast.

He's accused of extorting more than $100,000 from a homeowner there.

David Webber ran a business named D&M Services.

He was arrested in October 2018 and charged with theft.

State inspectors say Webber claims he completed more than $170,000 worth of work at two homes in Monroe, both owned by Thomas Watson, III.

Watson says he took to Facebook in August 2017 looking for a plumber.

He says Webber responded and agreed to do the work.

During opening statements, the Assistant Attorney General claimed Webber charged exorbitant prices and he never even purchased parts that he claimed to.

She said the situation quickly became a "financial nightmare" for the homeowner.

Webber's defense attorney kept remarks short, asking the jury to listen to the facts of the case.

“This is not a case about incompetence or bad workmanship, although there was some of that,” said Leanne Robbin, Assistant Attorney General. “This is about charging for work that was not done and that David Webber never intended to do."

"Bring your common sense. Keep your mind open. At the end of the case, we're going to ask you to come back with a verdict of "not guilty,” Thomas Sheehan, Webber's defense attorney told the jury Wednesday morning.

The Assistant Attorney General says Webber took advantage of Watson for almost a year, even moving himself into one of the homes Watson owned.

The trial is expected to last two days.