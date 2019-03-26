Trial of man accused of killing two people in Bangor underway

It's been about a year since the bodies of two homeless people were found in a burning box truck in Bangor.

The murder trial of the man accused of setting that fire began Tuesday.

"Just ready for it to be over."

It was an emotional first day in court for Mark Bridges.

Last spring, police and fire crews responded to a fire in a box truck under a bridge near the Bangor waterfront. His brother, 43-year-old Michael Bridges, and 36-year-old Desiree York, had been sleeping in the back of it.

26-year-old John De St. Croix is on trial for their murders.

In court documents, he told police he'd been drinking with the victims before they were found dead.

Police say he later confessed to setting the fire.

After opening statements, the judge, jury, and attorneys went to see where it took place, in the shopping plaza just across the street from the courthouse.

We spoke with De St. Croix's attorney about video the state is focusing on.

"Our point is that the state is relying heavily on videos and those videos only show part of the story. There's a lot you can't see. And this is one of those situations when you've just got a focus on what you can't see. As much as if not more than what you can see," said David Bate.

Testimony during day one included a dispathcer who got a 911 call from De St. Croix about a truck on fire and that he believed there were two people in it.

The court saw video from police cruiser dash cams and firefighter body cams showing the scene with more surveillance video expected from the state.

"There's no video of what happened around the bridge right before the fire took place, there's nothing there. So, they're trying to piece together a case based on assumptions, based on what they can see. I think that's dangerous in terms of reasonable doubt.," said Bate.

The video was tough to see for family members of the victims.

"I'm just ready for it to be over. Just important for it to be over," said Bridges.