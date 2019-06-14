Trial of man accused of killing Corporal Eugene Cole expected to wrap up Monday

The trial of the man accused of killing Somerset County Corporal Eugene Cole last April is nearing an end.

Two psychologists testified today about the mental and physical condition of 30-year-old john Williams at the time of his arrest.

They explained what hunger and lack of sleep can do to a person.

When asked if his condition meant his confession was coerced, the psychologists said it did not.

The defense might call one more witness on Monday before closing arguments.

Williams did not testify in his own defense.