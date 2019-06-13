Trial of man accused of Killing Cpl. Eugene Cole resumes in Portland

Jurors continue to hear testimony in the case against a man accused of killing of a Somerset County deputy.

A detective took the stand Thursday morning and said 30-year-old John Williams told them he didn't mean for the shooting to happen.

Williams is also reported to have said during interrogations that while he was mad about cole arresting his girlfriend, he didn't have a vendetta against the deputy.

The detective also told the court Williams was driving Cole's cruiser erratically and speeding before the shooting.

When asked by Williams' attorney if the interrogation could have waited until Williams had sleep and food...the detective said yes.