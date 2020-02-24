Trial of Swanville farmer accused of animal cruelty underway

Around a dozen pigs were killed by a Swanville farmer in March of 2018.

Was it humane and how life works on a farm - or was it cruelty to animals?

TV5 was in a Belfast courtroom Monday for the start of the trial that will decide that.

"On March 27th of 2018, almost two years ago, witnesses who were near Mr. Ireland's property heard gunshots," said Assistant District Attorney William Entwisle.

Jerry Ireland doesn't deny he killed his pigs.

"He put them down," said Defense Attorney Hunter Tzovarras. "The law allows you to put the animals down. We're trying to explain to the jury that Mr. Ireland did not do anything illegal here. He's been doing what farmers across the state do every day and have been doing for years."

The state maintains the animals were seriously malnourished and witnesses will back that up.

"Several witnesses including state humane agents, and you will hear from people who were on site," said Entwisle.

The state says the day before investigators went to Ireland's farm, he killed the animals.

A neighbor testified to seeing Ireland shoot the pigs.

"Mr. Ireland did in fact cause the death of these animals in a way that did not cause instantaneous death," added the Assistant District Attorney.

A former employee said their weight loss leading up to their death was noticeable.

The defense questions the motives of the state's witnesses saying neighbors and the local animal control officer had ongoing issues with Ireland.

"We have reason to believe that some of the witnesses are biased here towards Mr. Ireland and may not be fully truthful," said Tzovarras.

TV5 spoke with a representative of United Farmers Veterans of Maine. He says they are still trying to undo the damage that Ireland did to his now former organization.

"Everywhere we go, for lack of a better term, that Jerry stink," said Bob Sousa. "There are people that think he still runs this organization."

Sousa is the Vice President.

He says as the case has gone on, they've suffered collateral damage.

"I'm here to see a conclusion to watch," he said. "It's been going on for two years. As a veteran organization to have a veteran accused of what he is accused of just hurt us. Our membership dropped. The hate mail was relentless for months after that incident at the farm, and it was understandable to a point."

The case resumes on Wednesday.

His attorney says Ireland may take the stand.