Trial of Clifton man delayed because of coronavirus court closures

The number of homicide trials delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic has grown to eight in Maine.

The Bangor Daily News reports that only one of them has been rescheduled so far.

The latest trial to be postponed was that of 37 year old Dwight Jay Osgood, Jr. of Clifton, who’s accused of shooting his girlfriend in the back.

Osgood pleaded not guilty and the trial was due to start on June 23.

The U.S. Constitution guarantees the right to a speedy trial, but Maine law doesn’t define the length of time a trial may be delayed before a defendant’s right is violated.