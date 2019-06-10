Trial for man accused of killing Cpl. Eugene Cole begins

The trial of a Maine man accused of killing a sheriff's deputy and leading police on a three-day manhunt began Monday morning.

John Williams is charged with murder in the April 25, 2018, killing of Cpl. Eugene Cole in Norridgewock.

During their opening statements, prosecutors showed jurors the handgun used to kill Cole.

Prosecutors said Williams was upset with Cole because he had arrested Williams’ girlfriend a few days earlier. Prosecutors also said William was upset that Cole was about to arrest him.

Cole slipped and fell and then begged for his life, according to the state.

The prosecution told the jury that Williams acted intentionally and knowingly when he shot Cole in the neck.

Williams’ attorney Verne Paradie said he does not dispute most of the facts in this case, including that he pulled the trigger against Cole, but Paradie said Williams didn’t do it intentionally.

Paradie said Williams is a different person now than he was on April 25, 2018.

Paradie said the goal of the trial is to prove Williams wasn’t thinking clearly enough to commit first-degree murder.

"Under the influence of drugs Williams almost certainly did cause the death of Cpl. Eugene Cole but the state cannot prove that his intoxication did not influence his judgement," Paradie said.

The trial was moved to Portland because of concerns about the ability to find an impartial jury in Somerset County, where the crime took place.

Cole was the first Maine police officer to be killed in the line of duty in three decades. A massive manhunt ended with Williams' arrest.

Williams confessed to police, and jurors will hear part of the confession. The defense contends Williams was beaten and suffering from drug withdrawal.