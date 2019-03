The bench trial for the woman accused of beating a 4-year-old toddler to death will begin Monday morning.

Shawna Gatto was arrested in December 2017 and charged with the murder of Kendall Chick.

The toddler was the granddaughter of Gatto's fiance.

Gatto's case was one of two high-profile cases sparking a full review of the child protection process within DHHS.