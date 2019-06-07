Trial for Easton man accused of killing stepfather continued Friday

The James Peaslee murder trial continued Friday in Houlton.

Peaslee is charged with the fatal shooting of his stepfather, Paul Hilenski, in his Bridgewater home in January of 2018.

Friday, the court saw screen shots from surveillance video from that January at a convenience store in Mars Hill.

The video shows Peaslee at the store, and a state police detective said a hunting knife could be seen on his right hip.

In surveillance video from Hilenski’s home, the detective told the court a knife can be seen on the right hip of the individual who fired the gun.

The court heard that days before the killing, Peaslee pawned a gun to an acquaintance as collateral for a loan, then got the gun back when he exchanged it for a TV.

Police testified a shell casing found at the scene came from the same caliber gun.

Maine’s deputy chief medical examiner, who did the autopsy on Hilenski, testified the cause of death was a gun shot wound to the chest, and the bullet was recovered.

The trial continues Monday.