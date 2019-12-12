Former swim instructor goes on trial for sex crime

The trial for a Bangor man accused of sex crimes while working at the Bangor Y began Thursday afternoon.

42-year-old Matthew Cook is charged with unlawful sexual touching.

He pled not guilty.

He's accused of inappropriately touching an 18-year-old woman in Newport in March of 2018 while driving back from a swim meet.

The prosecution says Cook fondled her twice during that drive.

The defense says the victim willingly got into the car with Cook.

"Listen to both sides of the story before you make up your mind,” said Cook’s defense attorney, Jeffrey Toothaker. “The focus here isn't whether he intentionally did touch her. The focus is whether he had permission, or thought he had permission to touch her. Focus on that."

"What this case is really about is a violation of trust and an abuse of power and what the defendant, Matthew Cook, did to a young woman, an 18-year-old, on the way back from a swim meet while she was trapped with him in a car on I-95,” said Joshua Saucier, assistant district attorney for Penobscot County.

The trial resumes Friday.

