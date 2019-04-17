Trial continues for man accused of killing a baby in Millinocket

A Child Abuse Medical Expert and a Deputy Chief Medical Examiner were among several witnesses who took the stand in a Bangor courtroom.

It’s for the trial of a man accused of killing a six-month-old boy in Millinocket in 2015. 36-year-old Jessee Mackin is charged with manslaughter for the death of Larry Lord. Lord was the son of the woman Mackin was dating.

In the courtroom, a Child Abuse Medical Expert and a Deputy Chief Medical Examiner reviewed images of the baby's head. They said they saw multiple fractures in Lord's skull as well as swelling of the brain.

The Child Abuse Medical Expert said, "I don't think I’ve seen any fractures as worse as this.”

The Deputy Chief Medical Examiner said, her findings suggest this type of injury was "inflicted."

The trial continues Thursday.