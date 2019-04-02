Trial continues for Maine woman accused of murdering 4-year-old

The Shawna Gatto murder trial has completed day two.

The Wiscasset woman is accused in the beating death of 4-year-old Kendall Chick in December of 2017.

Tuesday, the state’s chief medical examiner took the stand.

Dr. Mark Flomanbaum said Chick was the victim of "child abuse syndrome," some injuries old, some new.

The doctor testified her fatal injury occurred 1 to 12 hours before her death – more likely within 3 hours.

She died of blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

Graphic autopsy photos were shown in the courtroom.

Prosecutors say Gatto squeezed the girl's stomach so hard, it caused her death.

The defense called its own expert witness, a forensic pathologist who testified he could not determine whether the girl's injuries were accidental or intentional.

The defense claims the girl was clumsy and prone to falling.

Testimony continues Wednesday.