Trial begins for woman accused of murdering 4-year-old

The trial of a woman accused of beating to death a four-year-old girl is underway in Augusta.

Shawna Gatto is charged with killing Kendall Chick in Wiscasset in December of 2017.

Gatto was the child's primary caregiver --- she claims to have found the girl unresponsive.

The medical examiner has said the girl died from blunt force trauma to the head and stomach.

Gatto's defense has delayed giving opening statements until the prosecution rests.

A judge, not a jury, is hearing the case.

This is one of two cases that sparked a full review of the state's child protection process.