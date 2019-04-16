Trial begins for man accused of 2015 killing of baby in Millinocket

A trial is underway in Bangor for the man accused of killing a six month old boy in Millinocket four years ago.

36-year-old Jessee Mackin is charged with manslaughter for the death of Larry Lord, Jr..

Lord was the son of the woman Mackin was dating.

Police say the baby was unresponsive when his mother brought him to the hospital.

He later died.

Mackin has chosen to have a judge hear the case.

Both sides gave their opening statements this morning.

"Only the defendant, Jessee Mackin could have inflicted the injuries which resulted in the immediate onset of symptoms. When you determine the window of time during which Larry was fatally injured, you know who injured him. When you understand the force necessary to cause that fatal injury, you will reach the only logical conclusion, based on that evidence, that Jessee Mackin is guilty of manslaughter," presented Meg Elam, Assistant Attorney General.

Mackin's defense attorney Stephen Smith countered, "Jessee Mackin will testify and tell the court he didn't do it. He doesn't know who did it, but he knows who else was there and the court will hear testimony about that. Mr. Mackin's only crime is being the sole male present in this household, and it's a jump to conclusions by the prosecution that he must have been the one to do it."

The baby was the son of Anthony Lord who's serving life in prison for shooting and killing two people and injuring four others in northern Maine in 2015.

Lord said he was overcome with grief because of his son's death.