Trial begins for Limington man charged with killing neighbor in 2016

The trial is set to begin for a Limington man charged with killing a neighbor with a machete then hiding his body under a pile of rotting deer carcasses.

Lawyers plan to deliver opening statements on Monday in the trial of Bruce Akers.

He's accused of killing 55-year old Douglas Flint in June of 2016 and hiding his body on his property.

Akers was found incompetent to stand trial in 2018. He was treated at Riverview Psychiatric Center in Augusta.

He was later found to have “the full range of skills associated with trial competence.”

